CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 94.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Gold Price Performance

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

