CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 12,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Celanese by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $151.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

