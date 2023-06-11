Bokf Na Sells 909 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,253,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

SEDG opened at $282.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.23.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

