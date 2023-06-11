Bokf Na Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,367,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

