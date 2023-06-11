CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 12,336 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

