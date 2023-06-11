Bokf Na Buys 5,540 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

