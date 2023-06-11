Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 2.5%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 88,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

In other Blue Star Gold news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. 73.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

