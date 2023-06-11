Insider Buying: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Buys $40,600.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam purchased 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,178.50.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

