Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 40,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,166,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Star Equity Price Performance
Star Equity stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Star Equity
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
Featured Articles
