Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 40,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,166,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Star Equity Price Performance

Star Equity stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Star Equity Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

