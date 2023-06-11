Katharine A. Keenan Sells 2,275 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE BXMT opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 163.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
