Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Sells $49,698.75 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

