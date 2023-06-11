Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 40,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,166,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Star Equity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of STRRP stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

