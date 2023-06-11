Insider Buying: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Acquires $41,262.00 in Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,262.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Triumph Financial

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

