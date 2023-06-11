Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Acquires $46,341.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,341.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,233,849.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crexendo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 85.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

