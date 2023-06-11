Ellen B. Richstone Buys 16,815 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
