Ellen B. Richstone Buys 16,815 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Orion Energy Systems

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

