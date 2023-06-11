The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $31,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 567 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $2,007.18.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 7,954 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $28,077.62.

On Monday, May 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,004 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $7,875.72.

On Thursday, March 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $450.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,965.75.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $12,231.33.

On Monday, March 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $82,178.67.

Real Good Food Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RGF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Real Good Food by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Real Good Food by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

