Simone Wu Sells 868 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alarm.com Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group cut their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
