Simone Wu Sells 868 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group cut their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

