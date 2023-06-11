Christopher W. Claus Acquires 15,909 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 15,909 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.52.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter.
CIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
