Christopher W. Claus Acquires 15,909 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 15,909 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 700,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Citizens by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

