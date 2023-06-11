International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $36,740.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Rating) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $36,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

International Seaways last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.59%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

