International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $36,740.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $36,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.59%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.