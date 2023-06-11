Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $174,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,011 shares of company stock worth $34,090,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $162.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.