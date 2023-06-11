Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,417 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Electronic Arts worth $170,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.9 %

EA opened at $125.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.15.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

