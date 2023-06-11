Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $154,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,843.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,295,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 1,251,882 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 120,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ HST opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
