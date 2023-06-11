PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,342,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $168,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

