Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $163.99 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of AMETEK worth $163,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AME stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.