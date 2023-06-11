Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $167,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,852 shares of company stock worth $1,310,682 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.05 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

