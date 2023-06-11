Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $162.25 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $162,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $344.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

