Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Dollar Tree worth $159,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $131.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

