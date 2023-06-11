Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $152,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.32. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.