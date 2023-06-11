Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $158,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WEC opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.