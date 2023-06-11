Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 883,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,105,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.