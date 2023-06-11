Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Trading Down 0.4%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Further Reading

