Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Trading Down 1.9%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 38,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 78,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 374.07% and a negative net margin of 102.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions
Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.
