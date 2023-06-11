Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Trading Down 1.9%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 38,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 78,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 374.07% and a negative net margin of 102.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.