XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Shares Down 0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
XOMA Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.
XOMA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAP)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.