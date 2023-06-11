XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Shares Down 0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

XOMA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

