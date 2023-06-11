Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Trading Up 4.8%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 27,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 23,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Dominari Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05.

Insider Transactions at Dominari

In other Dominari news, CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 30,000 shares of Dominari stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $146,398. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

