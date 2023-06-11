MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.43. 16,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

MustGrow Biologics Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.26.

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.