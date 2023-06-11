Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.96. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $539,180.00, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile

The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.

