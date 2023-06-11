ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 3,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.76.
ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter.
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
