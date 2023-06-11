ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 3,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 1.17% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.