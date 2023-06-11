NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Shares Down 2.6%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86. 16,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 850,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
