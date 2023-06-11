Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Trading Up 0.3%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPYGet Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPYGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.80% of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

