Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 195,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 529,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Draganfly Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Draganfly had a negative net margin of 389.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.47%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Draganfly Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

