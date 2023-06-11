Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Trading Up 2.3%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 152,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 83,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

