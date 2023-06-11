Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Shares Up 0.1%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$38.50 and last traded at C$38.50. 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.47.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.43.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.