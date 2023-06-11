Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.28 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42.28 ($0.53). Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.44) price target on shares of Merit Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.44 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.60.

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

