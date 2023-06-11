Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Chain Bridge I Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chain Bridge I stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

