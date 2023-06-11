GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.98. 309,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 538,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $284.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaCloud Technology (GCT)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.