GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.98. 309,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 538,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $284.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

