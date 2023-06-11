Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 5.6%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 994,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,873,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.87.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.