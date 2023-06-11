Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.34. 6,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 3.13% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

