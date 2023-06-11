Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Trading Up 8.1%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.19. Approximately 7,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc engages in the provision of banking, financial services, insurance services and management, and disposal of property. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Retail, Restricting and Recoveries, International Banking Services, Wealth Management, Real Estate Management Unit (REMU), Treasury, Insurance, And Others.

