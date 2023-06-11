Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.24. 803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

