Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Shares Down 0.1%

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 13,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 171,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

